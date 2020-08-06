Today is Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, after a long and persistent fight, Urbana won a piece of the funding for Illinois 25 that was to run from Kankakee to Effingham, the state department of public works and buildings decided. The road was to parallel the Kankakee & Urbana Traction Co. line.
In 1970, the Illinois Constitutional Convention, in a landmark decision, voted 56-51 to abolish the death penalty in Illinois.
In 2005, University of Illinois officials didn’t know yet how new NCAA policies regarding American Indian mascots and symbols would affect their efforts to resolve the Chief Illiniwek issue, but they weren’t immediately eliminating the Chief. The NCAA adopted recommendations prohibiting 18 schools it deemed as using “hostile or abusive” American Indian imagery, including the UI, from hosting national-championship tournaments, and from using such imagery, nicknames or mascots at NCAA postseason events.