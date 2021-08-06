Today is Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Gov. Len Small arrived in Springfield and practically dared Sangamon County Sheriff Henry Mester to arrest him. Warrants had been issued charging him with misuse of state funds. “I am here to do state business, and no power on earth will stop me if I can help it,” he told the United Press.
In 1971, the man who was frequently in the center of criticism as the chief of Illinois’ “little FBI” abruptly resigned his post because of his role in an even larger controversy: the death of two Black Panthers in a raid in Chicago 19 months before. Mitchell Ware, 37, announced his resignation as director of the Illinois Bureau of Investigation.
In 2006, top University of Illinois administrators submitted to UI President B. Joseph White a 54-page report outlining plans to launch Global Campus, the UI’s multimillion-dollar online education initiative. The UI already offered online education — about 6,900 students enrolled in online courses in 2005 — but the vision for Global Campus was much grander. It was a top university priority, White said. It was also proposed to be a for-profit enterprise.