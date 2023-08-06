Today is Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a Wellston, Mo., man died of injuries he received the previous week when a traction engine went into a creek near Bondville.
In 1973, reports of livestock theft did not appear to be any higher than usual in East Central Illinois, despite nationwide reports of increased cattle rustling. However, there had been increased reports of theft of livestock other than cattle in recent months. About 25 hogs were reported stolen from Fisher and 28 sheep from Penfield.
In 2008, Carlos Nieto said he intended to push ahead with plans to open an off-track betting parlor at Jupiter’s at the Crossing, despite neighbors’ complaints to the Champaign City Council.