Today is Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, barricaded in his executive offices behind a wall of about 20 aides, Gov. Len Small awaited the arrival of Sangamon County Sheriff Henry Mester, who held warrants for his arrest. A pitched battle was in process, should Small stand by his determination to resist process.
In 1971, the 24 members of the U.S. House from Illinois filed a joint motion in federal court in Chicago asking that a reapportioned map prepared by the congressmen — from both parties — be used by the court in its redistricting of the state for congressional elections.
In 2006, Louella Bishop said she had lived near Champaign Centennial High School for several years and that student behavior in her neighborhood was getting worse. There was littering, graffiti and property damage, students eating lunch in yards, fights and intimidation, even students having sex in public, she said. “I’ve lived here six years, and in six years, it’s gotten worse,” Bishop said. “When you’ve got elderly people living in the neighborhood, and they’re afraid to come out of their homes, it’s a problem.” About 50 residents showed up to meet with school officials to discuss what could be done to improve student conduct in the neighborhood and minimize conflicts with residents.