Today is Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Urbana gazed with awe while an automobile procession of the Ku Klux Klan moved northward through the city. They seemed to come from every place and the crowd was said to have numbered 4,500. They had been summoned secretly for a great conclave to be held on the Richmond farm, between Mahomet and Fisher, and came from all the more important towns of the state, including Aurora, Bloomington, Charleston, Chicago, Clinton, Danville, Decatur, Joliet, Lockport, Lincoln, Mattoon, Monticello, Palestine, Paris, Pontiac, Rockford, Shelbyville and Springfield, as well as Terre Haute, Ind.
In 1972, in a surprising and precedent setting move, the Democratic party of Piatt County certified Kenneth E. Baughman as its candidate for state’s attorney in the November election.
In 2007, the Champaign County Public Health Board fired Director Vito Palazzolo “for gross malfeasance,” rejecting a settlement offer of six months’ pay and voting to turn over evidence to the police.