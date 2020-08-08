Today is Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, U.S. Rep. William McKinley, R-Champaign, dedicated the new Salvation Army hall on North Neil Street in Champaign. “Organizations like yours stand today in the forefront on the battlefield of civilization against the unrushing idea of socialism and anarchy,” he told members of the church.
In 1970, the Champaign County Conservation Area Lake, also known as Homer Lake, was opened for fishing and boating. Northern pike had to be 20 inches long before they could be taken from the lake, and the limit was five per day.
In 2005, citizens in Urbana were to get a chance to talk with Urbana police officers in the first of a planned series of town hall forums. All citizens of the community were invited, according to Lt. Pat Connolly, patrol division commander. “It all started with a couple officers saying, ‘People come up to me all the time with questions,’” Connolly said. “More officers are coming up with ideas all the time.”