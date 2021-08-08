Today is Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, through the efforts of the Urbana Association of Commerce and the park board, an up-to-date free auto camp for tourists was to be established at Crystal Lake Park as soon as improvements such as tables, benches, water and toilets and could be added.
In 1971, if Illinois congressmen of both parties had their way, Vermilion County would be substituted for Macon County in the congressional district now represented by Rep. William Springer, a Champaign Republican.
In 2006, there was an overflow crowd at a special session of the Monticello Planning Commission called to consider a conditional-use permit to add an assisted-living facility to the Piatt County Nursing Home at 1111 N. State St. The planning commission voted 7-0 to recommend that the city council approve the permit at its Aug. 14 meeting. The 30-bed, $3.6 million facility was designed to be constructed on the southeast side of the existing nursing home with a parking-lot entrance onto Union Drive.