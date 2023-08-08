Today is Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a tornado that hit the Locomotive Crane works west of Champaign did damage estimated at $35,000. Workers narrowly escaped being buried beneath toppling walls.
In 1973, bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana was undergo a major change Aug. 27 when a new concept would bring new grid system routes, transfers and lower fares (30 cents to 25 cents).
In 2008, the Champaign County YMCA agreed to sell its building at 500 W. Church St., C, to a local buyer for $1 million, said Kay Machula, chairwoman of the Y’s campaign for a new facility in southwest Champaign.