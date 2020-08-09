Today is Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a large crowd witnessed arrival of the carnival over the Illinois Central Railroad from Tuscola. The only excitement attending the unloading occurred when a wagon broke loose on a runway and narrowly escaped, plunging into the crowd. The carnival was to exhibit on First Street all week, under the auspices of the Moose.
In 1970, a group of 17 Champaign-Urbana Boy Scouts were among 5,000 Scouts quarantined at the Philmot Boy Scout ranch in northern New Mexico where a 12-year-old Scout died died of a mysterious “pneumonia-like” disease, officials said.
In 2005, prosecutors accused three young men of the murder of a Parkland College police officer whose body was found hidden in his home Monday. The accused were Peter B. McLaughlin’s son, Paul McLaughlin, 20; and two teenage friends of his, Phillip Harris, 16, and C.J. Tucker, 15, both of Champaign. Preliminary autopsy results show Mr. McLaughlin, 45, died of multiple stab wounds.