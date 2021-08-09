Today is Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Sangamon County State's Attorney C. Fred Mortimer offered indicted Illinois Gov. Len Small a change of venue. In a statement, Mortimer reviewed each step of the case, which grew out of charges that Small, when he was state treasurer, embezzled $500,000 of state funds (about $7.7 million in today's dollars).
In 1971, James Williams, 17, of 1303 W. University Ave., Champaign, was killed when an apparent attempt to ambush Champaign police officers turned into a shootout with a barrage of gunfire. After the shootout, Williams' body was found with a shotgun beneath it.
In 2006, Champaign County taxpayers could have their say at a hearing about issuing up to $4 million in bonds for the new nursing home. The $4 million was on top of $20 million spent on the new Champaign Champaign County Nursing Home, which had yet to open. It was still not clear when the nursing home would be open; the opening was originally set for December 2005, but mold problems, since remedied, and a recurring problem with the heating and cooling system put the work behind.