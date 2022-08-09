Today is Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Alderman Charles Clark wanted the public to know he was opposed to the wheel tax ordinance and did all in his power to defeat it in the city council. He explained this because, through an oversight, his name was omitted from the list of aldermen voting against the measure at the council meeting.
In 1972, vending machine prices of coffee and soda pop in University of Illinois buildings would go up 5 cents in the fall, the Daily Illini reported. Illini Union Director Earl Finder said he was authorizing the increase in bottled soda pop and coffee prices from 10 to 15 cents and the price of canned pop from 15 to 20 cents.
In 2007, after more than two decades of impassioned debate, fiery speeches and funny comments on the House floor, state Rep. Bill Black, R-Danville, confirmed he would not run for re-election to the seat he has held since 1986, although he planned to complete his term, which was set to expire in early January 2009.