Today is Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Urbana businesses closed from 3 to 4 p.m. in tribute to the death of President Warren G. Harding.
In 1973, in response to a nationwide meat shortage ahead of a new school year, Kroger said it was “making every effort to get beef for our store” and urged customers to purchase small quantities “so that a larger number of customers will have the opporunity” to make purchases.
In 2008, vandals struck at a Civil War-era cemetery, the long-closed Farmer City Cem- etery, as 40 headstones were damaged.