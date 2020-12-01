Today is Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a half-dozen boys from Urbana’s Thornburn School were hauled into Urbana police court to tell what they knew about the theft of tickets from the Illinois Theatre.
In 1970, the Champaign County Board of Supervisors voted to reduce membership on the county board to 27 members elected from nine districts. The present board was composed of 50 supervisors and assistant supervisors elected from the 30 townships in the county. The new board was to elect from its members a chairman who would be paid $12,000 annually ($79,000 in today’s dollars) for what was expected to be a full-time job.
In 2005, cable-TV customers who got Insight Communications’ “classic” 69-channel package could expect to pay 6.9 percent more for it the next year. The rate was set to rise from $43.95 a month to $47 a month ($58 to $62 in today’s dollars), effective Jan. 1, said Melody Brucker, Insight’s district vice president in Champaign-Urbana.