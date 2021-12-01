Today is Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Dr. David Kinley was to be installed at 8 p.m. as the next president of the University of Illinois. Formal ceremonies would be held at the University Auditorium.
In 1971, the air that Champaign-Urbana residents breathed contained about 40 percent as much particulate matter as the dirtiest air in the state at Chicago Heights, according to a report by the Illinois EPA. That put C-U in about the middle range of the 95 reporting stations in Illinois.
In 2006, the Vermilion County AIDS Task Force was hosting its 11th annual World AIDS Day Candlelight March at Central Christian Church, 1101 N. Vermilion St., Danville. The march was to end at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1303 N. Walnut St. The focus that year was raising awareness among Black women, said Terry Lake, one of the march’s organizers.