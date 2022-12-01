Today is Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Champaign High School won the state football championship crown by defeating rival Urbana High 7-3.
In 1972, although Champaign County Circuit Judge Birch E. Morgan upheld the cancellation of the previous week’s episode of “Maude,” further attempts were being made to get the show rescheduled for future viewing or revoke WCIA-TV’s broadcasting license. The court order to uphold WCIA’s decision not to show two episodes of the program dealing with abortion came despite objection from Susan Pfeffer and the Greater Chambana area chapter of the National Organization for Women.
In 2007, University of Illinois Chancellor Richard Herman donned his Mother Ginger costume for his appearance in “The Nutcracker” at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana. “It’s sort of a tradition to have a male or a local celebrity to do a cameo in this role,” said Andy Warfel, production designer for the performance.