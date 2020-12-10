Today is Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Richard Heller of Urbana filed a suit asking for $10,000 ($134,000 in today’s dollars) from the Urbana & Champaign Railway, Gas & Electric Co., for injuries sustained when he was struck by a streetcar last summer. Heller, who was past 70, had his nose broken, several ribs fractured and said he was unconscious for two days after the accident.
In 1970, University of Illinois trustees rejected a call by the Illinois Board of Higher Education that the board appoint a student trustee, noting that they had already turned down the idea.
In 2005, a Champaign investigator’s fight with his superior to get new trials for two Paris men was to be featured on the news program “48 Hours.” The show will air at 9 p.m. Dec. 17 on CBS, according to retired state police Lt. Mike Callahan. He won a judgment of more than $650,000 ($860,000 today) in a suit earlier this year against his bosses in the state police after he was transferred upon finding exonerating evidence about Herb Whitlock and Randy Steidl.