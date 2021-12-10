Today is Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Harriet Faulkner, proprietor of a lunch room at 104 N. Walnut St., C, was the first female to be arrested in Champaign County for allegedly moonshining, and bore the distinction of receiving the highest penalty for such. She was sentenced to six months in the county jail for selling liquor.
In 1971, a driving rainstorm with winds gusting up to 90 mph slashed through Champaign-Urbana. The winds did heavy damage to University Ford at 200 Carriage Lane Center, peeling material off the roof and blowing it onto about 50 cars.
In 2006, Illinois welcomed back Brian Randle after a nine-game absence. His return didn’t fire up the Illini, however, and UIC twice pulled within two points in the second half but fell short of the upset. The Illini won, 71-66.