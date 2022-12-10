Today is Friday, Dec. 10, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, an aged, retired farmer in Homer survived attempts to kill himself by shooting himself through the forehead, then trying to hang himself. The man had lost $4,000 (about $70,500 in today's dollars) in the failure of the Wiggins bank.
In 1972, the Urbana High School Student Senate abandoned its plans to run a high school student for Urbana City Council on an environmental protection platform after the council unanimously approved a deposit on beverage containers.
In 2007, Champaign County may have to pay a $50,000 fine for paperwork violations in connection with repairs to the ventilation system in its $24 million nursing home, which had been plagued with mold. The county planned to ask for a hearing to contest the fine.