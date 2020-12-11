Today is Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, despite the prediction of a state health official recently that an epidemic of scarlet fever was apt to break out, there had been only seven cases reported in Champaign.
In 1970, a Fisher High School senior, denied membership in an honor society, a part in a school play and participation on the basketball team, filed suit in federal court in Danville, claiming that a school policy banning married students from extracurricular activities was unconstitutional. Charles Jack Ingrum was married July 7.
In 2005, Cold Stone Creamery, a national chain of premium ice cream shops, was to open a location in Campustown the next year. It was to be built at 505 E. Green St., and the opening was set for the next spring.