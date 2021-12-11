Today is Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, two Kentuckians broke into the Catholic church in Ivesdale, stripped the gold from the altar and stole a sum of money. Officers and villagers chased the thieves through the fields and finally caught them near Ficklin.
In 1971, sophomore Bill Morris and captain Bill Krelle scored 33 points apiece to help the Illini basketball team defeat a small but scrappy Tulane squad in New Orleans, 79-68.
In 2006, after a half-century of serving barbecue in downtown Champaign, Arnie Yarber was counting on all his customers to understand that the time had come to close the doors of his longtime restaurant, Po’ Boys Bar-B-Que, at 58 E. Columbia Ave. “I’m just tired,” he said. “The old man has gotten tired.” Po’ Boys, which first opened in 1953, had been open only on weekend nights for the past 15 years. Its loyal customers would have one final weekend to dine on the ribs, Polish sausage and beef and pork sandwiches they love.