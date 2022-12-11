Today is Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, no one was injured when a Ford coupe, driven by a Champaign man, collided with a fire department truck at Sixth and Green streets in Champaign. The department truck was making a run to the University district going east on Green when the westbound Ford turned in front of it. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.
In 1972, Stephen Goldberg, attorney for a suit filed by the National Organization for Women against WCIA for refusing to televise two segments of the TV show “Maude” that dealt with abortion, was to appear on WCIA’s “Conversations with ...” The television station agreed to present the interview in response to NOW’s demand for equal time under the Federal Communications Commission’s fairness doctrine.
In 2007, demand for Rose Bowl tickets remained high as more than two dozen people were in line an hour before the Assembly Hall office opened for a public ticket sale. Within 30 minutes, the remaining 3,000 tickets were gone. In all, 26,000 bowl tickets were purchased over the previous six days.