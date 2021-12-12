Today is Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a new scoreboard at Stanford University’s football stadium showed fans the score of the game, which team had the ball, how many yards to go for a first down, what down it was and how many minutes were left in the quarter.
In 1971, those who took a ride on the “Panama Limited” probably came away with the feeling that Amtrak had accomplished a lot in seven months. The trains were newer and cleaner, but they still operated later than the schedule read.
In 2006, Champaign school board members ended a public hearing on a proposed charter school with many unanswered questions about how the school would operate. The hearing became contentious following emotional testimony from parents who said their children were not learning in Champaign schools and who felt the decision whether to go forward with a charter school came down to money.