Today is Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, in its opening round of negotiations with the street railway company, the city of Champaign was seeking 5 percent of gross revenue from the utility.
In 1971, state Rep. Webber Borchers, R-Decatur, an original Chief Illiniwek, announced that he would not run for Congress in the new 21st District but would run for re-election to his Illinois House seat.
In 2006, Champaign City Council members decided that $5.5 million in financial incentives wasn't too big a price to pay for a new downtown anchor building. In an 8-0 vote, council members generally approved the outlines of a development agreement for the proposed $40 million "M2 on Neil" project. A final development agreement was expected to come before the city council in January, with a groundbreaking on the 230,000-square-foot, nine- to 10-story building targeted for March 15. Completion of the project was expected in early 2009.