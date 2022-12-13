Today is Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the December luncheon of the Champaign Chamber of Commerce was to honor retiring president the Rev. William Everett Roberts, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Champaign, who was moving to Santa Ana, Calf., to be pastor of a church there.
In 1972, power breakdowns, strangled transportation and minor accidents plagued the Champaign-Urbana area in the wake of a record-breaking eighth day of freezing rain. The number of days of freezing rain by this time of the year was the highest since 1949.
In 2007, Pam Lytel and Donna Mayer, co-workers at Parkland College’s financial aid office, returned to Casey’s General Store in Fisher to accept a $3.5 million prize from the Illinois Lottery. Lytel bought the winning ticket Dec. 3 at Casey’s, where she was putting on a financial aid night for Fisher High School.