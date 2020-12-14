Today is Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, John H. Thornburn, cashier at the Urbana Banking Co. since its organization in 1903, was named the institution's president, succeeding John H. Savage.
In 1970, two University of Illinois students were charged with possession of drugs valued at between $40,000 and $50,000 ($262,000 and $327,000 in today's dollars). Sheriff Everett Hedrick said the drugs, brought here by plane from New Mexico, represented the largest seizure in county history. Included was heroin, LSD, marijuana and Seconal.
In 2005, the University of Illinois was among a number of universities asking the Coca-Cola Co. to resolve human-rights issues at bottling plants overseas. Chancellor Richard Herman wrote a letter, dated Nov. 30, to Coke's director of global labor relations, expressing "serious concern" about allegations concerning bottling plants in Colombia and India. The allegations included intimidation of workers involved in union activity in Colombia and water-supply issues and pollution in India.