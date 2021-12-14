Today is Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, fire at the Staley store in downtown Champaign caused serious damage. Eighty-six gallons of chemicals were used in fighting the blaze.
In 1971, George Frampton, the University of Illinois vice chancellor for campus affairs, told the Urbana Park Board that the UI had to move away from a policy of open use of its recreational facilities. “To continue this open, random policy would be disastrous. Our facilities would be seriously overcrowded,” he said.
In 2006, U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson’s office got a few calls from people who erroneously thought he had suffered a stroke. They heard reports about U.S. Sen. Timothy Johnson, D-S.D., who was admitted to the hospital after experiencing strokelike symptoms and mistakenly assumed it was the Republican congressman from Illinois.