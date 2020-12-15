Today is Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the State Tax Commission said land values in Champaign County had increased by $4 million ($54 million in today’s dollars), or 12 percent more than the county board of review’s figures.
In 1970, Century 21, a decagonal, 21-story building, was unveiled by Architectural and Mechanical Sites Inc. of Urbana. The structure, which was to be built at the northeast corner of Third and John streets in Campustown, would include a 500-capacity restaurant on its top floor.
In 2005, a Champaign school district committee was calling for three new grade schools, including one in Savoy, in recommending a $68 million ($90 million today) plan that voters would have to approve the next March.