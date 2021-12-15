Today is Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a crew of bank looters gained entrance to the First National Bank of Ivesdale by picking their way with cold chisels through the brick walls of an old-fashioned vault. But no effort was made to enter the money safe and the burglars got away with nothing of value.
In 1971, Otto Kerner, a federal appears court judge and former Illinois governor, was indicted on charges of bribery, mail fraud, tax evasion, perjury and conspiracies, a result of race-track transactions while he was governor.
In 2006, the city of Champaign lifted a condemnation order for a student apartment where potentially lethal levels of carbon monoxide were recorded late the previous month. A re-inspection of the apartment that week showed that the necessary repairs to the furnace system had been satisfactorily completed, according to Susan Salzman, Champaign’s property maintenance supervisor.