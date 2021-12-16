Today is Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, there was to be a meeting of those interested in forming a golf club on a 100-acre tract north of Urbana. F.S. Boggs, A. Goodenough and A.F. Burrows constituted the organizing committee. Present indications were that there could be as many as 200 potential members.
In 1971, the indictment of former Gov. Otto Kerner and four others could be the forerunner of other court actions against those who wheeled and dealed with Illinois government in the 1960s, federal investigators said.
In 2006, a new transit district in southwest Champaign, in limbo for nine months, was to come into being the next week, when the Champaign County Board named its trustees. Residents of southwest Champaign voted 922 to 237 the previous March to create the Southwest Champaign Mass Transit District. But former county board Chairwoman Barbara Wysocki did not chose the new district’s board members until the previous month. Steve Holland, David Short, Anne Parkhill Suchoff, Michael Sutter and Edward Vaughan Jr. had been nominated.