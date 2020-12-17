Today is Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Champaign Chamber of Commerce board adopted resolutions urging that all state, federal and bond issue highways be marked and that a patrol system ensure that all highways be maintained.
In 1970, tuition and fees at Parkland College were set to increase the next fall — from $5.50 per quarter hour to $7.50 ($36 to $50 in today’s dollars).
In 2005, the St. Joseph-Ogden school board was to vote on putting a question on the March 21 ballot for an $8.5 million ($11.25 million today) expansion of the high school. Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said the district had been considering various expansion options, including the construction of a whole new high school, for the previous 12 months. “Students attending St. Joseph-Ogden High School are educated in a facility that has been built in pieces over the last 80 years,” Zimmerman said. “The original building was built in 1926 as St. Joseph High School, and additions were completed in 1952 (a garage annex), 1963 (northeast wing) and 1976 (northwest and south wings).”