Today is Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the publicity committee of the Champaign Chamber of Commerce was sponsoring a contest to choose a new slogan for the city. A few already had been suggested, including “King of the Corn Belt,” “There is only one Champaign” and “Corn and Culture.”
In 1971, University of Illinois trustees, emphasizing their reluctance to do so, approved tuition increases of 25 percent. Tuition was to increase from $396 a year to $496 a year the next fall (about $2,700 to about $3,400 in today’s dollars).
In 2006, the highly educated diaspora of Hinduism was looking for a permanent home in Champaign County. Hindus have met for years at the Urbana Civic Center, but they couldn’t put up artworks or other cultural signposts from the world’s oldest religion in the temporary space. They were looking at farmland on Dewey-Fisher Road (Mattis Avenue), just north of the Thor-O-Bred Acres subdivision in Hensley Township.