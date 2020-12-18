Today is Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Urbana High School boys’ basketball defeated Rantoul, 56-4. Gallivan led all scorers with 20.
In 1970, film of rock ‘n’ roll fans romping in the nude at the Kickapoo Creek Festival south of Bloomington the previous summer was shown to a hearing of the Illinois Crime Investigating Commission. Some of the naked youngsters in the film taken by a state trooper were smoking what appeared to be marijuana cigarettes.
In 2005, Bar Louie, which got its start in Chicago in 1991, was to open its 16th location the next month, at 510 E. John St. in Campustown. Bar Louie was to be open daily for lunch and dinner in a 5,000-square-foot space that would seat 150 and, when weather permits, another 100 on an outdoor patio.