Today is Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, 64 bottles of home brew confiscated the previous week in a raid on a Champaign home exploded in an evidence locker at the Champaign County Courthouse.
In 1971, Coach Bob Blackman had a dream of taking Illinois to the Rose Bowl and not even a guaranteed five-year package worth more than $400,000 ($2.7 million in today’s dollars) could shake him from following that goal. Blackman asked Denver Broncos General Manager Lou Saban to take his name out of consideration for the head coaching job. Blackman came to Illinois the previous year with a five-year contract thought to be in the neighborhood of $30,000 a year ($203,000 today), supplemented with income from local business interests, a TV show and numerous speaking engagements and clinics.
In 2006, for the second week in a row, the Champaign City Council was to consider whether to provide substantial financial incentives for an infill project. Council members would consider approving a development agreement with Niemann Foods Inc. of Quincy that calls for providing $715,000 in city sales- and food-and-beverage-tax rebates over a five-year period. That money would be rebated to Niemann as an incentive to build a County Market grocery as part of the Burnham 310 project.