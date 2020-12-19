Today is Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Benjamin Franklin Harris — banker, farmer, editor and leader of many welfare movements in the state — died at his home on West Church Street in Champaign. Harris, 52, had been president of the First National Bank of Champaign and along with his father had acquired the street railway and electric light properties in Champaign-Urbana. They were sold in 1900 to William B. McKinley.
In 1970, Karl F. Tauber, vice president of the Bank of Illinois in Champaign, was chosen as chairman of the newly appointed board of trustees of the new Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District.
In 2005, the dean of the engineering school at Purdue University was to be the next provost at the University of Illinois — and the first woman to hold the job. Chancellor Richard Herman recommended that the board of trustees hire Linda Katehi as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.