Today is Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a wrestling match was to be held the next day at the Illinois Theater in Urbana, featuring Paul Prehn of the University of Illinois and “Silent” Olson of Fort Worth, Texas. Ringside seats were $1.50 (about $24 in today’s dollars). Reserved seats were $1, 75 cents and 50 cents ($16, $12 and $8 today).
In 1971, Champaign County Republican Party Chairman LC “Jack” Martin said he believed Elbert Smith of Decatur had a “pretty good chance” of carrying Champaign County over state Rep. Edward Madigan in the GOP congressional primary election. U.S. Rep. William Springer of Champaign was retiring after 20 years in Congress.
In 2006, Champaign voters would see a Feb. 27 primary for the city council after 10 candidates filed petitions for the three at-large seats being contested. Candidates running for the at-large seats, where candidates run citywide, included incumbents Tom Bruno and Giraldo Rosales and Deborah Frank Feinen, who was appointed to the council in August. Other candidates included former county board Chairwoman Patricia Avery, Freddie Gordon, Annette B. Williams, Bill Glithero, David Short, Michael Henley and Karen Foster.