Today is Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the new department at the University of Illinois that was to become a school of aviation received applications from 272 students. Accommodations would be made for them and for others before the start of the second semester. The school was to be run by Capt. John G. Whitesides of the United States Air Service.
In 1970, the Champaign County Board of Supervisors called a referendum for April 6 on issuance of $2.5 million in bonds for improvement and an addition to the Champaign County Nursing Home. It would increase the home’s capacity from 198 to 293 patients.
In 2005, the dean of the University of Illinois College of Fine and Applied Arts was to step down at the end of that semester. Kathleen Conlin informed the faculty and staff of the college of her decision by letter that week, saying she wanted to move her focus from administration to teaching and arts practice. Conlin had been dean of the college since 1996.