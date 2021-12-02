Today is Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the superintendent of construction for Freeman, Sweet & Co., said work had begun on Urbana’s ornamental lighting system, starting on Main Street across from the Flatiron Building. Charles Enochson said he was hiring local men for the job and was besieged with potential workers.
In 1971, Nick Conner scored 22 points to lead the young Illinois basketball team to a 73-71 season-opening win over Butler at the Assembly Hall.
In 2006, many Mahomet residents could expect a visit from leaders of the Mahomet Chamber of Commerce within the next few weeks. Chamber board members would be going door to door to collect the remaining signatures to put a question on the April 17, 2007, ballot to allow liquor sales in the village. The village had been dry since World War II, when voters chose to prohibit alcohol sales. The last Mahomet tavern burned down in 1942.