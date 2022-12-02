Today is Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, sheriff-elect John Gray announced the appointment of his deputies and that he intended to establish a county bureau of identification with Edward Flannery, fingerprint expert, in charge.
In 1972, the Illinois Supreme Court reversed a local circuit court decision and upheld the constitutionality of a 1969 state law under which 39 people were arrested during a May 1969 sit-in at the Illini Union protesting Marine recruitment. The decision makes possible the prosecution of those arrested in the sit-in.
In 2007, dozens of cars and trucks ended up in ditches and in fender benders as a result of the area’s first winter storm. Weather also shut down runways at airports around the state — more than 400 flights were canceled at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.