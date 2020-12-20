Today is Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Helen Irene Hadden, a sophomore at Champaign High School, died at her home northwest of Sadorus from scarlet fever. Because of the nature of the disease, no funeral could be held.
In 1970, almost 5,000 student airmen at Chanute Technical Training Center in Rantoul would be home for Christmas that year as part of the Air Training Command’s accelerated training plan.
In 2005, Champaign County Board Chairwoman Barbara Wysocki and Vice Chairman Steve Beckett — who were elected to leadership positions the previous year with the help of board Republicans — were to face challengers in the March 21 Democratic primary. Former board member Robert Kirchner and dental hygienist Lisa Bell filed petitions to challenge Wysocki and Beckett in District 9.