Today is Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, University of Illinois President David Kinley was to address an all-university convocation, making clear to students and faculty exactly what was needed by the university, and was to give reasons for the appropriation requests submitted by trustees.
In 1972, an informal survey of merchants and barbers taken the previous week confirmed the obvious: Playboy was the No. 1 magazine in Campustown. The Daily Illini reported the next two most-popular magazines were Oui and Penthouse.
In 2007, Champaign city inspectors were checking properties and directing city-approved contractors to begin removing snow and ice from the sidewalks of the businesses, apartments and fraternities that failed to shovel after the previous weekend’s 6-inch snowfall. The property owners would be billed by the city for the cost of the cleanup, plus a $100 administrative fee.