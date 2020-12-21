Today is Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Professor T.E. Layng of the University of Illinois chemistry department told the Urbana City Council that the manufactured gas received from the Urbana & Champaign Railway, Gas and Electric Co. was substandard and was worth less than customers were being charged.
In 1970, a Mahomet couple, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Taylor, donated a Christmas gift to all of Champaign County — 9.2 acres of woodland along the Sangamon River near Mahomet that would be available for a river greenbelt.
In 2005, Parkland College's four-year fundraising campaign was to conclude Dec. 31 with about $14 million in pledges, double the amount planners expected to raise. President Zelema Harris, who was to retire in June, said it was an upbeat way to wind down her career.