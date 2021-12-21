Today is Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Urbana Mayor Smith gave police orders to stop the practice by high school boys of speeding around Urbana High School. Several bad accidents had occurred there recently.
In 1971, 56,000 bushels of corn spilled along the Illinois Central Railroad tracks a mile southeast of Monticello in a 16-car Illinois Terminal Railroad Co. derailment at the Monticello Grain Co. elevators.
In 2006, less than two months after a heart attack and subsequent major surgery, Parkland College President Robert Exley was back in his seat at the board of trustees’ regular meeting. He expressed his thanks for all the help he and his family members, who accompanied him to the meeting, received during the ordeal just four months into his tenure as president. “It was certainly a surprise to me,” Exley said of the heart attack he suffered during a fundraising basketball game with students Nov. 8.