Today is Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Gov. Len Small granted a reprieve to George Opal Arthur, a former Marine sentenced to hang at Monticello the next week for the murder of Charles Martin. The reprieve was granted to permit attorneys for Arthur to perfect an appeal to the Supreme Court.
In 1972, filing for ballot positions in the Champaign-Urbana municipal elections closed with three incumbents deciding not to file for re-election: Champaign council members James Ransom and Seely Johnston, and Urbana Treasurer Chancy Finfrock.
In 2007, a resident presented the director of the Champaign County Housing Authority with a dead mouse in a Christmas cookie tin. “Eat the mouse, Mr. Bland!” Elaine Lyles shouted at Edward Bland, saying there was “a mouse epidemic” at Washington Square, a complex owned by the housing authority. She called for his ouster, as did other Washington Square residents.