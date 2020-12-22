Today is Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, N.H. Motsinger, superintendent of the Cushman plant in Champaign that manufactured hardware, announced that wages at the factory would be reduced by 20 percent, effective Jan. 1. “We are only doing a necessary thing to continue the operation of our plant and the employment of our men,” Motsinger wrote.
In 1970, a proposed $800,000 ($5.2 million in today’s dollars) 12-story apartment building at Main and Goodwin streets in Urbana met several snags with the Urbana City Council.
In 2005, with more than half its patients driving in from outside Champaign-Urbana, Christie Clinic was working with a local developer, the Atkins Group, on a study that could lead to a clinic being built off the Interstate 74/57 interchange in the far northwest corner of Champaign, according to CEO Alan Gleghorn.