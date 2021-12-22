Today is Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, children in the first six grades at Urbana public schools were to be the guests of Busey’s State bank for a movie at the Colonial Theatre. Mary Pickford in “Daddy Longlegs” was to be the feature.
In 1971, Champaign County Sheriff Everett Hedrick asserted that if local police agencies could add more juvenile officers, they would accomplish far more than was being done at the Champaign County Youth Home with a $140,000 federal grant (about $947,000 in today’s dollars).
In 2006, it took just 20 minutes for Pete and Jenny Ferrill’s family to nearly triple in size, with the long-awaited birth of their quintuplets. In a St. Louis hospital, Jenny Ferrill of Danville underwent a Caesarean section, and at 2:20 p.m., three boys and two girls — none identical — entered the world. According to a hospital spokesman, the babies came “very quickly,” and within two hours of their birth, all five were doing fine along with their mother.