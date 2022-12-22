Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Light snow this morning. The wind will pick up and the snow will become somewhat heavier this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Morning high of 33F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Areas of blowing snow. Low -7F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%.