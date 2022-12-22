Today is Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the “ripper,” a man who attacked three Champaign women and escaped from authorities while being taken to a Kankakee hospital for the insane, approached another woman in Urbana last night and threatened to harm her. Police formed a posse but were unable to find him.
In 1972, the Champaign City Council approved left turn lanes at Neil Street at Kirby. It was hoped that these improvements could be completed before the 1973 Illini football season began.
In 2007, Champaign police, working with law enforcement officials in Piatt County, made arrests in a string of motor-vehicle thefts over the previous three weeks — including a case where a Piatt County deputy shot at a car that had been stolen in Champaign and crashed in Bement.