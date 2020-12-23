Today is Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Illinois Supreme Court affirmed the decision of a local judge the previous year who ruled that Thomasboro’s consolidated schools were valid. Legislation allowed four districts at Thomasboro to become the Thomasboro Consolidated District No. 131.
In 1970, Robert L. Blackman, one of the nation’s most accomplished and revered college football coaches, was to officially become the University of Illinois’ fifth gridiron leader. The Dartmouth coach was to replace Jim Valek, who was fired.
In 2005, First Night organizers ask New Year’s Eve revelers to “button up” for a family-oriented, alcohol-free night. A First Night button was the only pass needed for admission to nearly all of the festival’s activities throughout downtown Danville on Dec. 31. About 90 percent of the activities were to be indoors, including dances, concerts, magic shows, story and poetry readings, an art show, ice sculptures, contests, plays, puppet shows, kids’ art projects, and fireworks at midnight.