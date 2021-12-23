Today is Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, on Dec. 25, the local post office was to be open for the sale of stamps and to receive outgoing parcels. No mail would be given out through the window. Parcels would be delivered all day.
In 1971, a federal judge set a Dec. 30 deadline for the filing of motions on a class-action suit attacking the constitutionality of the assessment and collection of personal property taxes in Illinois.
In 2006, Hobby Lobby planned to move into the K’s Merchandise building in north Champaign the next summer, a company official said. At the same time, it would vacate its store in west Champaign, said Scott Nelson, the company’s vice president of real estate. K’s Merchandise announced that October that it would close all 17 of its stores, including those in Champaign and Danville, sometime after Christmas.