Today is Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a fifth woman was attacked in Champaign by the “ripper” as she stepped on her porch to put out a milk bottle. She was able to get free of him, and he ran off. Police continued to search for the man who had been attacking women for several weeks. Only one of the women had been injured. She was cut on the hand by a razor or a knife.
In 1972, a federal grand jury closed 18 months of investigation by indicting nine Illinois construction firms and four of their officers on charges of criminal antitrust violations and fraud involving the building of interstate highways. The indictment, returned before Judge Henry S. Wise of U.S. District Court, generally charged that rigged bids were submitted to the state of Illinois on construction of Interstate 74.
In 2007, lifting a Braggin’ Rights trophy familiar with their fingerprints, the Illini celebrated like it was 1990, the last time Illinois won eight straight in a series that rarely disappoints. Illinois beat Missouri 59-58 in a matchup that seemed so ready to go the Tigers’ way.