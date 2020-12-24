Today is Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Urbana people went in droves the previous night to see Chick Sale, the famous vaudeville star who made Urbana and some of its more eccentric characters famous. He kept the audience convulsed throughout his 15-minute act at the Orpheum Theatre.
In 1970, the Illinois Central Railroad’s Panama Limited passenger train was eight hours behind schedule after colliding with a tractor trailer near Arcola, La., and then with a garbage truck in Covington, Tenn.
In 2005, construction was to start sooner than planned on the Carle Foundation’s new breast-cancer research and treatment center, provided that state board approved the project the next month. Fundraising was still far from finished, but Carle officials said they hoped to break ground in April on the center — named the Mills Breast Cancer Institute — at the southeast corner of University Avenue and Orchard Street in Urbana. Initially, plans were to wait until the next fall to start building.